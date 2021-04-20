Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump admits he was wrong about Iran video

In a rare move for Donald Trump, the billionaire said he was wrong about a video he repeatedly claimed showed a $400 million payout to Iran. Politico's Eli Stokols joins CBSN to discuss the latest twist in Trump's campaign.
