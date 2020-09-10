Trump administration pushes to conclude 2020 census count There are growing concerns over the accuracy and legitimacy of the 2020 census results. A U.S. federal judge recently placed a restraining order on the Trump administration's efforts to conclude the census count a month ahead of schedule. Now, the Census Bureau is concerned that extending the window could not provide the agency with enough time to calculate the results. NPR national correspondent Hansi Lo Wang joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more.