Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump administration prepares for 100-day mark

President Trump is demanding funding for his promised border wall as the deadline approaches for a possible government shutdown. Politico's Gabe Debenedetti joins CBSN to discuss the Trump administration's agenda before its 100-day mark in office.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.