Trump administration faces challenges in Mideast U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says missile parts prove Iran is violating U.N. rules by selling weapons to rebels in Yemen. Iran's foreign minister fired back, saying the U.S. is trying to hide its own role in Yemen's civil war. Meanwhile, there's new fallout over President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Eurasia Group founder and president Ian Bremmer joins CBSN to talk about the latest developments, his recent trip to the Mideast and CBS News' new partnership with the Eurasia Group.