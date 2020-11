Trump administration allows Biden transition to begin More than two weeks after the 2020 election was projected for President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump administration is allowing the official transition process to begin. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller spoke to "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what comes next for the Biden-Harris team.