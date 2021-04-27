Live

Trump accuses media of covering up terror attacks

Speaking to troops at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, President Trump defended his travel ban and made a false claim that the media isn't reporting terror attacks. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more.
