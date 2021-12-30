Live

Trucker's sentence reduced from 110 to 10 years

After a public outcry, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years after he was originally sentenced to 110 years for a 2019 crash that killed four people.
