Trucker saves young girl from sexual slavery

While at a rest stop outside Richmond, Va., truck driver Kevin Kimmel caught a glimpse of a distraught-looking young woman behind the curtain of a recreational vehicle. Kimmel became suspicious and called the police. Jon Burkett reports.
