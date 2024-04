Trouble in the Water: Hawaii's Climate Crisis Long before there was a crisis in Hawaii involving flames, there was a crisis involving water: water that climate change was drying up, scarce water going to tourist activities instead of locals, and then tainted water that poisoned thousands with jet fuel from Red Hill. Months before the Maui wildfires, CBS News traveled to O'ahu to see what experts call an immense and existential threat to life on the island.