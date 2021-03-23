Live

Tropical storm Iselle closes in on Hawaii

Trees and power lines are down as Iselle makes it's way across Hawaii's biggest island. Hurricane Julio, which has strengthened to a category three is expected to brush through Hawaii over the weekend. Bigad Shaban reports from Hilo, Hawaii.
