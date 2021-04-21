Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tropical Storm Hermine hits Florida's coast

Gusting winds were the first sign of Tropical Storm Hermine's approach to the west coast of Florida Wednesday. The storm is expected to make landfall Thursday, bringing as much as 15 inches of rain. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.