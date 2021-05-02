Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tropical Storm Cindy takes aim at Gulf Coast

From Texas to Florida, Tropical Storm Cindy is threatening a 500-mile swath of the Gulf Coast. Rain from the storm has already made an impact there, bringing whipping winds, whitecaps and storm surge. David Begnaud reports.
