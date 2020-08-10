Troops and veterans of color share their experiences with racism in the ranks of the U.S. military In July, the Pentagon effectively banned the Confederate flag on U.S. bases and pledged to address diversity and increase inclusivity in the ranks of the military. Still, more than half of the troops of color who participated in a 2019 survey said that they had experienced white nationalism or racism in the U.S. military. Vladimir Duthiers spoke with some service members and veterans of different races, ranks, regions and religions about their experiences as troops of color.