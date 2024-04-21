Watch CBS News

Trillions of cicadas could emerge this spring

Scientists are expecting billions, and possibly trillions, of cicadas to emerge this spring. It's expected to be the largest number of the noisy bugs seen since the early 1800s. CBS affiliate WDJT's Emily Fannon reports.
