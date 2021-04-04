Live

Triggerman in Pamela Smart murder case released

William "Billy" Flynn, who was seduced and then convinced at 16 to kill Pamela Smart's husband, has been released from prison after serving nearly 25 years. "48 Hours" Crimesider reporter Michelle Sigona describes the emotional release.
