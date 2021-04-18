Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tributes pour in from Muhammad Ali's hometown

Jerika Duncan reports on the tributes pouring in for the late Muhammad Ali who, said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, "leveraged his fame as a platform to promote peace, justice, and humanitarian efforts around the world."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.