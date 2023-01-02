Watch CBS News

Tributes pour in for Barbara Walters

Tributes are pouring in following the death of legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters. The trailblazing reporter broke just as many barriers behind the camera as stories she broke in front of it. Nikki Battiste shares more.
