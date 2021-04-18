Live

Tributes pour in after Orlando shooting

There has been an outpouring of sympathy in cities all over the world for the victims of Orlando's mass shooting. From Brazil to Australia to Great Britain, the international community is sending their support. Scott Pelley reports.
