Trials connected to two U.S. mass shootings underway Jurors in Florida are tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole after he killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. In a separate trial, a jury will decide how much Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent after Jones called the mass shooting a hoax. David Weinstein, a partner at Jones Walker, joins CBS News to weigh in on the trials.