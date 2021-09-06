Live

Trial set to resume for men accused of plotting 9/11 terror attacks

Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks, the trial for the men accused of plotting the attacks is set to resume after a 19-month pause due to COVID-19. The defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described architect of the attacks, arrived at the U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over a decade ago. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Debra Alfarone from Guantanamo Bay with the latest.
