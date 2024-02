Trial for "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed begins Jury selection is underway in the trial of "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Prosecutors say Gutierrez-Reed is to blame for live ammunition being in a prop gun that ultimately killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca has more.