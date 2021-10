WorldView: Trial begins for Tour de France fan who caused crash The 31-year-old spectator behind one of the biggest pile-ups in Tour de France history appeared in court Friday, charged with injuring dozens of riders on the cycling race's first day last summer. Police in Kenya have arrested the husband of record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death at her home. Ian Lee reports from London on these and other world news stories.