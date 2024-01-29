Watch CBS News

Trial begins for murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

The trial for the murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay is set to begin Monday. The hip-hop star was shot in 2002 in his recording studio, and despite other people being in the studio when the murder happened, the crime has remained a cold case for years. Federal prosecutors say the two defendants on trial, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, planned to kill Jam Master Jay over a drug deal. Both men have pleaded not guilty. Attorney Jessica Ehrlich joined CBS News to discuss the case.
