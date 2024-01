Trial begins for mother of Oxford school gunman Opening statements got underway Thursday in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teen gunman who opened fire at Michigan's Oxford High School in 2021, killing four students. Crumbley and her husband are both charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused by prosecutors of purchasing for their son the gun used in the shooting, as well as ignoring warning signs of mental health issues. Elaine Quijano has more.