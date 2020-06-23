Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Trump Order On H-1B Visas
Texas Coronavirus Cases
Bubba Wallace Noose
CleanCare Hand Sanitizer
Saharan Dust Cloud
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Watch live: Fauci and top health officials testify before House
Trump: I "authorized" government to arrest monument vandals
Coronavirus cases surging in Florida and Texas amid reopening
Bubba Wallace's activism influenced by cousin's death, his mom says
Afghans accuse Taliban of killing 333 people as U.S. pulls out troops
Congresswoman Karen Bass being vetted to be Biden running mate
Second presidential debate moved from Michigan to Miami
Trump moves to restrict work visas, citing pandemic's economic impact
Watch live: Rayshard Brooks' funeral in Atlanta
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Trial airport scanners take temperatures and check for fevers at LAX
LAX has begun the first temperature scanning pilot program as states continue reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue