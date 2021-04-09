Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trending stories for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015

South Carolina copes with floodwaters, the search continues for cargo ship survivors and an American Airlines pilot dies mid-flight. All those and more are among today's CBSNews.com top trending stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.