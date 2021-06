Tree of Life Synagogue’s new beginning after deadly mass shooting Pittsburgh's Tree of LIfe Synagogue is rebuilding for a brighter future after being devastated by a mass shooting in 2018, where a hate-filled gunman killed 11 worshippers and injured six others. Jim Axelrod spoke with one of the world's best-known architects, Daniel Libeskind, who is leading the effort that will transform the place of tragedy into a place that inspires hope.