Tree-climbing goats in Morocco's argan forest

The goats in Morocco's argan forest have an extraordinary skill. It's a Darwinian talent goats developed to reach argan fruit. This is where their New York-based argan oil brand Moroccan Elixir takes root. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
