Treatments for Alzheimer's, other diseases, highlight pharmaceutical industry's historic year Drug makers rolled out several long-awaited treatments in 2023, including the first-ever drugs shown to slow the effects of Alzheimer's disease and new weight-loss drugs. The year also saw the approval of two new gene therapies to treat sickle cell disease. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, an urgent care physician, joined CBS News to discuss the pharmaceutical industry's 2023.