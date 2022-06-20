Watch CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen among White House officials saying recession is not inevitable

As inflation remains high and the stock market falls, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other White House officials are amplifying President Joe Biden's message that a recession is not inevitable. CBS News anchors Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns about the Biden Administration's potential plans to offer temporary relief from rising gas prices.
