Treasure hunter finds chest with $1 million in gold and jewels hidden in the Rocky Mountains A hidden treasure chest filled with more than $1 million in gold and jewels has been found in the Rocky Mountains after a decade long search. Art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn claims he hid the stash and says a treasure hunter located the chest a few days ago. He posted clues to the treasure's location online and in a poem published in his 2010 autobiography, "The Thrill of the Chase."