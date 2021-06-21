Pride Month
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Women In The Workplace Documentary
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Schiff says U.S. should go "on offense" in response to cyberattacks
Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship
60 Minutes interviews the prosecutors of Derek Chauvin
Biden spends Father's Day golfing with grandson
9 children, 1 adult killed in accident on Alabama highway after storm
New deadly illness poses a challenge in India in COVID patients
Fiona Hill welcomes new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning
Parade participant accidentally drives into crowd, 1 dead
How a militia group mobilized for the Capitol assault
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
House passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Transgender students now protected under Title IX
Black farmers face new obstacle
Wrongly denied funding, Black colleges are fighting back
Architect helps rebuild Tree of Life Synagogue
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Travel surges as Delta variant raises alarms
Nearly 1.9 million people took to the skies Saturday and more are expected now that the European Union's 15-month ban on U.S. travel is over. But the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is still spreading. Lilia Luciano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On