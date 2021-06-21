Live

Travel surges as Delta variant raises alarms

Nearly 1.9 million people took to the skies Saturday and more are expected now that the European Union's 15-month ban on U.S. travel is over. But the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is still spreading. Lilia Luciano has more.
