"Surfside Collapse: A Search for Answers"
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Search and rescue paused at Florida condo as demolition plans proceed
Burst pipeline causes "eye of fire" in Gulf of Mexico
11 million girls worldwide at risk of not returning to school
Crews at Florida condo collapse site worried about track of Elsa
Massachusetts highway reopens after armed standoff
Biden visits Michigan to tout bipartisan infrastructure plan
Trump to hold rally in Florida ahead of Fourth of July
Software supplier hit with "sophisticated cyberattack"
Surfside emergency workers to be housed on cruise ship
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
Poll: Most Americans say LGBTQ discrimination still exists
Ciara is "cerving confidence" with new cervical cancer campaign
Some states try to limit teaching of critical race theory in public schools
Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Couple fights for same-sex marriage in India
Kevin Boseman on brother Chadwick's passing
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Travel spikes for Fourth of July weekend
Roughly 48 million Americans are expected to travel in some form this Fourth of July weekend. The spike in travel demand, however, is causing airport delays and pumping up gas prices. Lilia Luciano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On