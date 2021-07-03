Live

Travel spikes for Fourth of July weekend

Roughly 48 million Americans are expected to travel in some form this Fourth of July weekend. The spike in travel demand, however, is causing airport delays and pumping up gas prices. Lilia Luciano has more.
