Travel bargains not to miss after the contentious election Every four years leading up to the U.S. presidential election, domestic and international travel tends to drop off as Americans tend to stay home. This year, they've even had more reason to stay put, including global disruptions like Brexit and ongoing terror fears. All that's led to a major slump in global travel and, as a result, often staggering drop in travel prices. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with some of the best travel deals around the world.