Trauma expert shares how parents can talk to kids about traumatic events after Texas shooting In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, parents may be struggling on how to talk about the traumatic event with their children. With school violence on the rise, the discussion is all the more prevalent in the U.S. Maureen Brogan of the Traumatic Loss Coalitions for Youth at Rutgers joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.