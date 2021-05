Trash-talking fuels anticipation for Mayweather-McGregor fight The sport of boxing could get a shot in the arm by crossing over with another combat sport on Saturday night. Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. takes on mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, in one of the most-anticipated fights in years. Both fighters are super-welterweights but the showdown is receiving heavyweight hype. Carter Evans reports.