Transmission tower workers fall to their deaths

Three workers fell about 1,000 feet to their deaths while working on a transmission tower, according to police in Miami Gardens, Florida. Police said a structure next to the tower collapsed. Oralia Ortega of CBS station WFOR-TV reports.
