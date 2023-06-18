Transgender youth and the fight over medical care Six-tenths of a percent (0.006) of all Americans identify as transgender, including about 300,000 teenagers. At least 121,000 trans kids have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria – severe distress, even suicidal thoughts, related to their gender identity. But since 2021, 20 states have enacted full or partial bans of minors receiving care that doctors say could ease suffering and even save their lives. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with family members trying to help their loved ones, and with the president of a conservative advocacy group working to make health care for trans minors illegal.