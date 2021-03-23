Live

Watch CBSN Live

Transgender murder in Baltimore City

A transgender woman, sibling of LA Clippers player Kevin Bullock, was found brutally murdered in Baltimore City. This is the second transgender killing this summer, and the community fears the cases may be connected. WJZ's Meghan McCorkell reports.
