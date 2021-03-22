Live

Traditional surgical procedures still most common

Many U.S. hospitals still perform traditional surgery, over minimally invasive procedures, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Also, a new study on HPV vaccines. Wendy Gillette reports on the day's top health stories.
