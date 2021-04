Tradesy CEO on how to cash in on your closet Looking for some extra cash? The answer may be in your closet. Tradesy is an online marketplace for re-selling women's fashion, where many go to make extra cash. The company exploded in popularity since it launched less than three years ago. Founder and CEO Tracy DiNunzio joins “CBS This Morning” to tell us more about how Tradesy makes resale fast and stylish for consumers.