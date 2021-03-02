Tracking Trump's legal cases as New York prosecutors examine tax documents Manhattan prosecutors are sifting through millions of pages of tax and financial documents from former President Donald Trump, after the Supreme Court rejected his effort to block them from being turned over. Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about where the investigation may be heading, plus she discusses the Supreme Court arguments that could strike down more of the Voting Rights Act.