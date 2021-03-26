Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tracing the steps of an NYC Ebola patient

Dr. Craig Spencer worked with Ebola patients in Guinea for three weeks. After returning home to New York City, he tested positive for Ebola. Now authorities are tracing his tracks for possible infection of others. Jericka Duncan traces his steps.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.