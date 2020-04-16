Tracing the ripple effects of coronavirus' economic impact With many Americans stuck inside and millions out of work, few are spending as much money as they did before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Tony Dokoupil traces the ripple effects of the economic crisis for our series Financial Fallout. He speaks to one woman who has not been able to go to her favorite diner since losing her job, and the owner of that diner, who says her story along with many others' leads to a lack of cash flow that could potentially mean bankruptcy.