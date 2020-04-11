Tracing the link between epidemics and our interactions with nature Many experts believe the first coronavirus case can be traced to a market in Wuhan, China where exotic wildlife is often butchered and sold. New York Times science and environmental reporter Jim Robbins has been studying the link between epidemics such as AIDS, Ebola and SARS and human interaction with the natural world, and says we are “defying mother nature” with deforestation and other harmful acts to the environment. He joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain the links between humanity and nature that lead to devastating effects.