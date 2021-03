Toyota’s $1.2 billion penalty biggest ever for an automaker Toyota will pay a record $1.2 billion penalty for lying to customers and U.S. regulators about problems with Toyota and Lexus vehicles that caused them to accelerate wildly. The automaker admits it knew as early as two years before a 2009 accident that floor mats on their cars could trap the accelerator, and also did not inform regulators of another accelerator issue that caused accidents. Jim Axelrod reports.