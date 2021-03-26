Live

Toyota recalls over 400,000 cars in U.S.

The move is part of a worldwide recall involving more than 1.6 million vehicles. A possible flaw in the fuel delivery pipes of Lexus models has caused Toyota to issue the U.S. recall. Norah O'Donnell reports.
