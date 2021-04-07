Live

Toxic water taints river in Colorado

Acidic wastewater from an abandoned mine has turned the water of the Animas River a mustard yellow. As CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports, the EPA is taking the blame for the contamination.
