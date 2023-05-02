Watch CBS News

Toxic chemicals found in U.S. farmland

Toxic PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have been found in farmland soil throughout the U.S. One family in Maine had to give up their farming dreams because of contaminated soil. Roxana Saberi reports.
