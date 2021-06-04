Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tourist towns in turmoil as open jobs go unfilled

There are signs the U.S. economy is regaining its footing, with the lowest number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment since the pandemic started. But businesses are struggling to find workers. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.